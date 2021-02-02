Cloudy skies and rains to persist in parts of the PHL today

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist in parts of the country today, Feb. 2, due to the northeast monsoon.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Visayas and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with rains.

Flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains are possible.

Cagayan Valley, and the provinces of Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon, PAGASA said, will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, on the other hand, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, the weather bureau said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.