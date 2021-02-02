Cloudy skies and rains still expected as northeast monsoon continues to affect PHL

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rains will persist in the Philippines as the northeast monsoon affects the archipelago.

Eastern Visayas and the provinces of Surigao del Norte and Dinagat will have cloudy skies with rains with flashfloods or landslides during moderate with at times heavy rains possible.

The rest of Visayas, rest of Caraga, Cagayan Valley, Bicol Region, and the provinces of Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, and Quezon will have cloudy skies with light rains.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains.

According to PAGASA, Northern Luzon and the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters.

The rest of the country, on the other hand, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.