Cloudy skies and rain showers still expected due to ITCZ

(Eagle News) — Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country today, July 9.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms, in particular, are expected in Palawan, Visayas and Mindanao.

It said this was due to the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during moderate to at times heavy rains are possible.

The weather bureau said, meanwhile, Metro Manila is expected to have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms.

The rest of the Philippines, it said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.