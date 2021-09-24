Cloudy skies and rain showers expected

(Eagle News)–Cloudy skies and rain showers are expected in parts of the country on Saturday, Sept. 25.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Mindanao, in particular, will have cloudy skies and scattered rain showers due to a low pressure area estimated 235 kilometers east of Davao City.

The LPA was apart from

Severe Tropical Storm “Mindulle,” which is estimated 1725 kilometers east of Central Luzon, and which

PAGASA had said was expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility at the earliest on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the Philippines, the weather bureau said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers.

PAGASA said these were due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.