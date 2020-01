(Eagle News)–Classes in Tagaytay will resume on Monday, Jan. 27.

The announcement was made by Mayor Agnes Tolentino in a letter to Rommel Bautusta, school divisions superintendent of Cavite.

The resumption of classes comes weeks after Taal had a phreatic eruption, prompting a mandatory evacuation from Taal volcano island and, among others, areas within the 14-kilometer danger zone.

PHIVOLCS has lowered Taal’s alert level 4 to 3 following a reduction in volcanic activity.