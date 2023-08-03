Classes in public schools for SY 2023-2024 to start on Aug. 29

(Eagle News) — Classes in public schools will start on August 29 for this school year 2023 to 2024, the Department of Education said on Thursday, Aug. 3.

According to DepEd, private schools, meanwhile, may choose when to start classes.

The date they choose, however, should not be later than the last day of August.

More than 28 million students enrolled in public schools in the school year 2022 to 2023.

Over 12,000, meanwhile, enrolled in private schools.

Earlier, the department said it was studying the proposal to bring back the school break to April and May.

The proposal was made by some lawmakers and teachers’ groups following what they said was heat exhaustion experienced in the classroom during the dry season.