Class cancellations on Wednesday, Sept. 6

(Eagle News)–Classes in some areas on Wednesday, Sept. 6, were cancelled due to bad weather.
The following are covered by the cancellation:
- Basista, Pangasinan – Pre-school to senior high school, public and private schools
- Binmaley, Pangasinan – Pre-school to senior high school, public and private schools
- Calasiao, Pangasinan – Pre-school to senior high school, public and private schools
- Dagupan City, Pangasinan – all levels, public schools
- Lingayen, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private schools
Tropical Depression “Ineng” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.
It and Typhoon “Haikui,” however, will continue to slightly enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over parts of Northern and Central Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.