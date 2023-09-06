Class cancellations on Wednesday, Sept. 6

(Eagle News)–Classes in some areas on Wednesday, Sept. 6, were cancelled due to bad weather.

The following are covered by the cancellation:

Basista, Pangasinan – Pre-school to senior high school, public and private schools

Binmaley, Pangasinan – Pre-school to senior high school, public and private schools

Calasiao, Pangasinan – Pre-school to senior high school, public and private schools

Dagupan City, Pangasinan – all levels, public schools

Lingayen, Pangasinan – all levels, public and private schools

Tropical Depression “Ineng” is now outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

It and Typhoon “Haikui,” however, will continue to slightly enhance the southwest monsoon and bring rains over parts of Northern and Central Luzon, the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said.