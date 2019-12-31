CJ Peralta hopes reforms he presented in judiciary will “gain traction” next year

(Eagle News)—Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Tuesday, Dec. 31, expressed hope the reforms he presented in the judiciary “will soon gain traction in the new year to come.”

“These reforms are geared towards providing swift, efficient, fair, and responsive justice for all Filipinos regardless of stature,” he said.

He said for these initiatives to succeed, though, “not only do we need the active participation o everyone in the judiciary, but more importantly the support of all Filipinos.”

“I am therefore one with you all in prayer for a brighter and better Philippines; one which is governed peacefully under the Rule of Law,” he said.