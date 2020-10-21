CJ Peralta calls for probe into shooting of CamSur judge, aide

(Eagle News)–Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Tuesday night called for an immediate probe into the shooting of a Camarines Sur judge and a member of her staff early in the day.

In calling for the probe into the attack against RTC Judge Jeaneth C. Gaminde-San Joaquin and her aide identified as Rocelle Martinez, the Chief Justice noted that “an attack on our judges is an assault on the rule of law.”

He also condemned the attack, which took place in Barangay Puro Batia as the victims were on their way to Naga at 2:30 p.m.

The two survived the attack.

He urged all law enforcement agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime were apprehended.