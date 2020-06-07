Citing President Duterte’s pronouncement, Cavite gov’t says ban on couples’ use of same motorcycle stays

(Eagle News)–The Cavite government has announced the use of one motorcycle by one couple is not allowed in the province.

Governor Jonvic Remulla issued the statement following President Rodrigo Duterte’s meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases on Friday, June 5.

According to Remulla, the President in the meeting urged Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia not to push through with the policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kung sa Cebu ay pinapigilan ay… ganun din sa atin,” Remulla said.

Earlier, Remulla, in a letter to Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, asked the IATF to reconsider the ban on couples riding one motorcycle as there were limited transportation options so far for people going to work.

He noted that in Cavite, when the province was placed under a general community quarantine, many employers and industrial locators stopped their shuttle services.

He said around 400,000 motorcycles ply the province’s roads.

He added that married couples ate at the same table and shared the same food, among other things.

“Surely it would make sense that couples be allowed to ride the same motorcycle. If they are allowed to ride the same airconditioned cars, then why can’t they ride the same motorcycle?” he had asked.

“Kindly reconsider this policy. If we as government can barely take care of them in this time of crisis, then maybe we can alleviate their plight by allowing them to travel together and ease their burdens at the same time,” he added.