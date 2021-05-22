CIDG ordered to probe “under-the-table” sale of COVID-19 vaccines

(Eagle News)–Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered a probe into the “under-the-table” sale of government-purchased COVID-19 vaccines.

Eleazar gave the order to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, following viral social media posts showing the sale of vaccine slots in some local government units.

The prices depend on the COVID-19 vaccine brand, Eleazar said, and range from P10,000 to P15,000.

“Ang mga bakuna ay donasyon at binili ng ating pamahalaan para ibigay ng libre sa ating mga kababayan. Ibayong hirap ang pinag-daanan natin para makakuha tayo ng bakuna laban sa COVID kaya hindi katanggap-tanggap na pagkakitaan ito (The vaccines are donations and were bought by the government so they would be given for free to our countrymen. We had to go through a lot to get these COVID-19 vaccines so it’s unacceptable for some people to gain profit from this),” he added.

Eleazar said all the public has to do is to have themselves registered and wait for their turn to be vaccinated.

He noted the government follows a priority list.

Vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez earlier said the vaccination of essential workers and indigent Filipinos is expected to start by next month.

Eleazar urged the public to immediately report to authorities anyone selling COVID-19 vaccines or vaccination slots.

“Information or concerns may be relayed to the PNP through its E-Sumbong complaint monitoring and referral system,” the PNP said.