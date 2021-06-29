CIDG ordered to probe COVID-19 vaccine schedule “fixers”

(Eagle News) — Philippine National Police Chief Guillermo Eleazar has ordered the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group to look into the illegal operations of “fixers” who seek payment from people who wish to get vaccinated at an earlier schedule.

Eleazar gave the order after Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto said two “fixers” were caught asking for fees in exchange for allowing persons to get COVID-19 shots ahead of their schedules in Pasig City’s vaccination program.

“Maaaring hindi lang sa Pasig nangyayari ang ganitong modus at dapat ay matuldukan agad ito (It’s possible this isn’t just happening in Pasig. We should put a stop to this). We will closely coordinate with our LGUs to prevent the proliferation of this modus,” Eleazar said.

Eleazar also appealed to the public to avoid falling prey to the scheme, adding that vaccination is free.

He urged them to just patiently wait for their scheduled vaccination and to immediately report to authorities or through the different e-sumbong platforms any information they might have on vaccination schedule fixers.

“Ginagawa na po ng ating pamahalaan ang lahat ng paraan para mapabilis pa ang pagpapabakuna at maabot natin sa lalong madaling panahon ang herd immunity (Our government is doing all it can to expedite the vaccination for us to reach herd immunity),” Eleazar said.