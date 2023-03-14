CIDG: Complaints filed vs Teves’ secretary, five others arrested during Negros Oriental raids

(Eagle News) — Complaints have been filed against the secretary of Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. and five others who were arrested during the recent raids in some of the congressman’s properties that yielded firearms and other weapons, the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group said.

The simultaneous raids were held in five different addresses in Basay and Bawayan City in Negros Oriental on March 10 on Sunday.

The CIDG had said they conducted the raids as part of its intensified campaign against loose firearms.

In a statement, the CIDG said during the raids, they seized three hand grenades, 10 short firearms, six rifles, 165 assorted live ammunition, 194 assorted empty shells, and 22 assorted magazines from the properties.

Teves is currently out of the country.

He has been named a respondent by the CIDG in a separate complaint filed last week.

The complaint was in connection with several killings in Negros Oriental in 2019.