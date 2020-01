(Eagle News) — A Chinese national died while several others were injured after a motorboat capsized off Boracay on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Hong Fang Kwai, 45, was pronounced dead in the hospital after the incident in Barangay Balabag past 11 a.m.

Lu Kuaile, 11; Gao Yue, 24; at Luo Meimei, 60, are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Based on initial investigation, the motorbanca victims and several others were on capsized due to strong winds and big waves.