Chief legislative officer of Sen. Hontiveros tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–Senator Risa Hontiveros on Sunday, May 3, confirmed one of her staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

In a statement, Hontiveros said Jaye dela Cruz Bekema, her chief legislative officer, confirmed in April she was COVID-19-positive, five days after she lost her baby at 18 weeks.

“We all celebrated with her when she announced to us that she was pregnant and would be able to avail of the 105 day expanded maternity leave we worked on together,” the senator said.

Hontiveros said Bekema has been under self-quarantine since the start of the enhanced community quarantine and has not been to the Senate since March 9.

“She is complying with all DOH guidelines on home-based COVID management,” the senator said.

“Rest assured, our office is doing all that we can to support her and to attend to her needs. We would also like to ask for your prayers for Atty. Jaye during this difficult time,” she added.

On Saturday, May 2, Senator Sonny Angara announced he tested positive for COVID-19 again.

Apart from Angara, Senators Koko Pimentel and Miguel Zubiri said they tested positive for the virus.

Both Pimentel and Zubiri said they have since recovered.

Some staff members of Senators Bong Revilla and Pia Cayetano have also tested positive.