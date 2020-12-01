Chief Justice Peralta to retire early

(Eagle News) — Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta will retire early.

Supreme Court Spokesperson Brian Keith Hosaka on Tuesday, Dec. 1, confirmed the Chief Justice’s decision amid rumors Peralta had informed his colleagues about his choice for early retirement in a letter.

” The Chief Justice did not elaborate further but said that he will make a formal announcement in due time,” Hosaka said.

Reports quoting sources said the Chief Justice would retire on March 27, 2021, his 69th birthday.

The mandatory age of retirement for SC justices if 70.

President Rodrigo Duterte appointed Peralta at the helm of the High Court in October 2019.

Should his early retirement push through, Peralta would have served as the country’s Chief Justice for one year and five months. With a report from Moira Encina, Eagle News