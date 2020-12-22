Chief Justice Peralta condemns killing of retired CA Justice Pizarro

(Eagle News) — Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta on Tuesday, December 22, condemned the killing of retired Court of Appeals Justice Normandie Pizarro.

“The killing and murder of any person is never tolerated by our laws. In fact, our courts will always condemn it,” he said.

He urged law enforcement agencies to “press on with their investigation so that the perpetrators of this barbaric act can be caught and brought to justice.”

“I also extend my sincerest condolences and sympathies to the family of retired Court of Appeals Justice Normandie Pizarro,” he said.

On Monday, the National Bureau of Investigation confirmed that body found in Capas, Tarlac on Oct. 30 was that of Pizarro, who had been reported missing.

The NBI has said based on initial investigation, Pizarro was killed days before the body was found.

It said it was investigating the case.