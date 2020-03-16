Chief Justice Peralta: All court hearings except on urgent matters suspended from March 16 to April 15

(Eagle News)–Chief Justice Diosdado Peralta ordered all courts in the country to “drastically reduce operations” starting today, March 16, until April 15.

The chief justice said there shall be no work in all courts, court offices, division, sections and units including in the Supreme Court except in courts and court offices concerned with the resolution of urgent matters and cases, the payments of salaries in the judiciary, the release of the results of the 2019 bar examinations, medical services and the security of the courts in view of what he said was the “apparent exponential spread of COVID-19 cases” in the country.

Those that shall operate shall do so only with skeletal workforce.

The chief justice said all hearings nationwide are also suspended during the period “except on urgent matters such as but not limited to petition, motions and pleadings in relation to bail and habeas corpus, promulgation of judgments of acquittals, reliefs for those who may be arrested or detained during this period, and other related actions that may be filed in relation to measures imposed at the local or national levels to address the declared health emergency.”

The deadline for the filing of petitions and other relief whose deadlines fall between March 15 to April 15 is extended 30 days after April 16.

Those who prefer to file this within the original deadline can do so via electronic means.

During the period from March 16 to April 15, all judges and justices are expected to draft decisions, the chief justice said.

All official meetings, flag-raising ceremonies and the panel interview by the Judicial and Bar Council for the position of Supreme Court associate justice are also reset to a later time.

“All concerned must regularly visit the Supreme Court website and monitor the Supreme Court Twitter account for the latest developments and announcements,” he said.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 140 COVID-19 cases, with 12 deaths.