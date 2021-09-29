CHED: Limited face-to-face classes in MGCQ areas approved for 5 more degree programs

CHED says degrees require “hands-on experience”

(Eagle News) — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the Commission on Higher Education’s request for limited face-to-face classes for five other degree programs in modified general community quarantine areas.

In a statement, Commission on Higher Education chair Prospero de Vera said the request covers the following courses:

Engineering and Technology programs

Hospitality/ Hotel and Restaurant Management

Tourism/ Travel Management

Marine Engineering

Marine Transportation

“The Commission thanks President Rodrigo Roa Duterte for the approval of limited face-to-face classes for the said programs in order to contribute to the efforts to boost the economic recovery of the country, as this will directly affect human resource development,” De Vera said.

Prior to the approval, only students in medicine and the allied health sciences were allowed to hold in-person classes in selected areas with minimal risk for COVID-19.

De Vera had said the programs were selected for the limited in-person classes because they require “hands-on” experience.