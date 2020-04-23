CHEd: At least 17 licensure exams rescheduled amid COVID-19 pandemic

(Eagle News)–At least 17 licensure examinations have been rescheduled amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Commission on Higher Education chair Prospero de Vera III said the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) has postponed the licensure examinations that were supposed to take place from March to June.

He said the Environmental Planners Licensure Examination initially sent on June 11-12 and Licensure Examination for Interior Designers on June 23-25 will be scheduled later this year.

De Vera said licensure exams that are held two times a year pose no problem because students can take the second exam for that year.

“PRC will be closely working with CHEd to ease the disruptions caused by the pandemic,” De Vera said.