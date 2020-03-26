Cebu province now under enhanced community quarantine

(Eagle News)–Cebu province is now under an enhanced community quarantine.

Governor Gwen Garcia made the declaration in Executive Order No. 5-N signed on Wednesday, March 25.

In making the declaration, Garcia said there was “an urgent need to put the entire Province of Cebu under a state of enhanced community quarantine to allow the more stringent measures to be implemented.”

For instance, starting March 27, at 12:01 a.m., the entry of all persons arriving from international flights shall be prohibited.

All outbound flights, however, are allowed.

“There shall be no restriction on the movement of any and all cargo on any and all airports and seaports within the province of Cebu during the period of the enhanced community quarantine,” Garcia said.

Basic and other necessities shall be given priority over other goods.

Garcia said the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other security forces shall assist in the implementation of the order.

So far, the Philippines has confirmed over 600 COVID-19 cases.