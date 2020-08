Cebu Pacific resumes domestic flight ops as M. Manila reverts to GCQ

(Eagle News) — Cebu Pacific is resuming its domestic flight operations as Metro Manila reverts to a general community quarantine starting today, Aug. 19.

In an advisory, Cebu Pacific said the following flights will operate until Aug. 31:

Luzon Manila – Cauayan -Manila Every Tue / Thu / Sat / Sun Manila –Legazpi -Manila* Every Tue / Thu / Sat / Sun Manila – Masbate – Manila * Every Mon / Wed / Fri Manila – San Jose -Manila Every Tue / Sat Manila – Virac – Manila* Every Mon / Fri Visayas Manila- Bacolod – Manila Every Tue /Thu Manila- Cebu – Manila 10x weekly Manila – Boracay – Manila Every Tue / Thu / Sat Manila – Dumaguete – Manila Every Wed / Thu Manila – Iloilo Every Tue Iloilo – Manila Every Tue / Thu / Sat Manila – Kalibo – Manila Every Wed / Sat Manila – Roxas Every Thu Roxas – Manila Every Thu / Sat Manila – Tacloban – Manila 2x daily Mindanao Manila – Butuan – Manila Every Mon / Wed / Fri / Sun Manila – Cagayan de Oro – M anila 18x weekly Manila – Cotabato – Manila 1x daily (Starting Aug 24) Manila – Davao – Manila Every Mon / Wed Manila – Dipolog – Manila 1x daily Manila – General Santos – Manila Every Mon / Thu Manila – Ozamiz – Manila Every Tue / Thu / Sat Manila – Pagadian – Manila 10x weekly Manila – Zamboanga – Manila Every Wed / Fri

Cebu Pacific said it will continue to operate the following international flights:

5J 18 Manila-Dubai Every Sun /Thu 5J 19 Dubai-Manila Every Mon / Fri 5J 194 Manila-Seoul (Incheon)* Every Thu 5J 5059 Tokyo (Narita)-Manila * Every Thu (Aug 20) 5J 807 Manila-Singapore *

Every Mon / Wed / Sat

( Aug 20-26) 5J 808 Singapore-Manila *

Every Tue / Thu / Sun

(Aug 21-27) 5J 314 Manila-Taipei * Every Tue / Fri / Sun

(Aug 21 to 25) 5J 315 Taipei-Manila * Every Mon / Wed / Sat

(Aug 22 to 26)

Those with the asterisk, however, are subject to government approval.

Cebu Pacific said all other flights not included above remain suspended during this period.

Domestic flight operations are allowed under the GCQ, which is expected to end on Aug. 31 in Metro Manila.

The Bureau of Immigration has said restrictions on international travel remain in place until suspended by the government.