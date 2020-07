Cebu Pacific releases updated list of domestic flights for July

(Eagle News)–Cebu Pacific on Wednesday, July 8, released its list of domestic flights for July.

The airline said all other domestic flights that were previously listed but no longer figure in this new list have been cancelled:

LUZON

Manila-Cauayan-Manila 3x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat)

Manila-Legazpi-Manila 4x weekly (Tue/Thu/Sat/Sun), until July 14; 1x daily (Starting July 16, To be confirmed)

Manila-Puerto Princesa-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Thu)

Manila-San Jose-Manila 2x weekly (Tue/Sat)

Manila-Tablas-Manila 2x weekly (Wed/Sun)

Manila-Virac-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Fri), starting July 16

VISAYAS

Manila-Cebu-Manila 1x daily

Iloilo-Manila 2x weekly (Tue/Thu)

Manila-Kalibo-Manila 1x weekly (Wed), July 15

Manila-Tacloban-Manila 2x daily, starting July 13

MINDANAO

Manila-Butuan-Manila 1x daily (Starting July 16, To be confirmed)

Manila-Cagayan de Oro-Manila 2x daily

Manila-Cotabato-Manila 1x daily

Manila-Davao-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Wed)

Cebu-Davao-Cebu 1x weekly (Tue)

Manila-Dipolog-Manila 1x daily

Manila-General Santos-Manila 2x weekly (Mon/Thu)

Manila-Pagadian-Manila 1x daily

Manila-Zamboanga-Manila 2x weekly (Wed/Fri), until July 15

According to the airline, its international flights remain cancelled until July 31.

“Guests on cancelled flights may rebook to an available flight, opt for full travel fund valid for 1 year, or full refund,” the airline said.