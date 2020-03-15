Cebu Pacific, Cebgo cancel selected flights to Cebu from March 15 to April 13

(Eagle News)–Cebu Pacific on Sunday, March 15, announced the cancellation of selected flights to Cebu.

In an advisory, CebuPac said the cancellation of the CebuPac and Cebgo flights from Clark, Legazpi, Dumaguete and Cagayan de Oro was in line with directives from the Provincial Government of Cebu prohibiting the entry of passengers from those areas.

The following are cancelled from March 15 to April 13, 2020:

5J 607 Clark-Cebu

5J 157 Clark-Cebu

5J 609 Clark-Cebu

5J 204 Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Cebu

DG 6516 Dumaguete-Cebu

CebuPac said passengers on cancelled flights may choose from any of the following options:

· Rebook the flight, with change fees and fare difference waived.

· Store the full value of the ticket in a Travel Fund. This is valid for 180 days and can be used to book any Cebu Pacific flight within the next 12 months

· Get a full refund.

The Philippines has so far over 100 confirmed COVID-19 cases.