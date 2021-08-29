Cebu Pacific cancels several flights following MECQ extension in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — Cebu Pacific has canceled several flights after the government extended the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.
In an advisory, the airline said the following flights from September 1 to 5 are cancelled:
Passengers with cancelled flights may select their preferred option through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) until 30 days from date of departure, Cebu Pacific said.
Passengers who cancel their flights have one of three options, according to the airline:
- Rebook for travel within 60 days at no additional cost, following CEB’s permanent removal of change fees. The fare difference will be waived.
- Store the amount in a virtual CEB wallet valid for two years and use this to either book a new flight or pay for add-ons (e.g. baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.)
- Refund. The process may take up to two months from the date of request.
“However, passengers who wish to voluntarily postpone their domestic flights until September 7 may cancel up to two hours before their scheduled time of departure, and may select their preferred option through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website,” it said.