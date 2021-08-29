Cebu Pacific cancels several flights following MECQ extension in Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — Cebu Pacific has canceled several flights after the government extended the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila.

In an advisory, the airline said the following flights from September 1 to 5 are cancelled:

Passengers with cancelled flights may select their preferred option through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website (http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight) until 30 days from date of departure, Cebu Pacific said.

Passengers who cancel their flights have one of three options, according to the airline:

Rebook for travel within 60 days at no additional cost, following CEB’s permanent removal of change fees. The fare difference will be waived.

Store the amount in a virtual CEB wallet valid for two years and use this to either book a new flight or pay for add-ons (e.g. baggage allowance, seat selection, etc.)

Refund. The process may take up to two months from the date of request.

“However, passengers who wish to voluntarily postpone their domestic flights until September 7 may cancel up to two hours before their scheduled time of departure, and may select their preferred option through the Manage Booking portal on the Cebu Pacific website,” it said.