Cebu Pacific cancels flights between PHL, S. Korea

(Eagle News)–Cebu Pacific has cancelled flights between the Philippines and South Korea following the government-imposed travel ban as a precaution against the novel coronavirus.

CebuPac said these cancelled flights are from March 3 to April 30.

5J 188/ 5J 187 Manila-Incheon-Manila

5J 128 / 5J 129 Cebu-Incheon-Cebu

5J 180 / 5J 181 Kalibo-Incheon-Kalibo

The airline said passengers affected by the flight cancellations may avail of any of the following options:

• Rebook the flight to Feb 29, Mar 1 or Mar 2, but this is subject to seat availability

• Rebook the flight (new flight until June 30, 2020)

• Refund the tickets in full

• Store the value of the ticket in a travel fund for future use

“We apologize for the inconvenience, and thank our passengers for their understanding,” CebuPac said.

The government on Friday, Feb. 28, barred Filipino nationals except for Overseas Filipino Workers, students studying in South Korea, and permanent residents from traveling to South Korea.

Foreign nationals who come directly from North Gyeongsang, including Daegu and Cheongdo, or have been there within 14 days immediately preceding arrival in the Philippines are also not allowed to enter the country.

Exceptions are permanent resident and diplomatic visa holders, as well as spouse and children of Filipino citizens, subject to the 14-day quarantine.