Cebu Pacific announces resumption of flights between Manila, Taipei

(Eagle News)–Cebu Pacific on Friday, Feb. 14, announced the resumption of flights between the Philippines and Taiwan.

According to CebuPac, the following flights will resume:

February 17- until further notice

Manila-Taipei

5J 310 (Departs at 10:40 p.m.)

February 18 – until further notice

Taipei-Manila

5J 311 (Flight departs at 1:45 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday and at 2:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sunday)

February 21, 2020-until further notice

Manila-Taipei

5J 312 (Departs at 7:05 a.m.)

5J 310 (Departs at 10:40 p.m.)

Taipei-Manila

5J 311 (Departs at 1:45 a.m.)

5J 313 (Departs at 10:45 a.m.)

The airline said passengers booked on the flights who did not avail of a refund or a travel fund will depart as scheduled.

On Friday, the Palace confirmed the inter-agency task force in charge of handling the novel coronavirus threat has decided to lift the ban, citing the measures taken by Taiwan to contain the spread of the virus.

Taiwan welcomed the lifting.