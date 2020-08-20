Cebu gov’t, courier firm offer free one-way tickets to city for Cebuanos stranded in M. Manila

(Eagle News)–Cebuanos who were left stranded in Metro Manila following the imposition of community quarantines amid the COVID-19 pandemic may return home for free from August 19 to 31.

According to a Department of Transportation advisory, this was provided they avail of a free ticket for the trip from a 2GO company-owned store.

The list of stores is available on the 2GO official Facebook page.

A 2GO advisory said one free one-way ticket includes a 50-kilogram baggage allowance, meals, linen, terminal and service fees, and travel insurance.

The advisory said the Cebu City government partnered with the courier company to allow for the return of the locally stranded individuals, with domestic flights now allowed under the general community quarantine.

The DOTr advisory said all travelers should have complete travel requirements, in compliance with local government unit guidelines.

These include a valid medical clearance certificate issued by the city or municipal health office, a valid Philippine National Police COVID Shield travel authority, a valid government-issued ID indicating the traveler’s Cebu City residential address, and a valid acceptance certificate from the barangay, 2GO said.

The courier company said the latest cutoff time to avail of the free trip is eight hours before the voyage’s time of departure.

“Please be at the port four hours before departure time,” the courier company said, adding that those who did not show up would forfeit their tickets.

All travelers were also reminded about observing social distancing rules, and about the mandatory wearing of face shields and masks.