Cavite province confirms seventh COVID-19 case

(Eagle News) — Cavite province has confirmed its seventh confirmed case of the coronavirus disease 2019.

In a Facebook post, the provincial government said the the case was a 44-year-old female resident of Dasmarinas City.

She is now confined at the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine in Muntinlupa City.

According to the provincial government, nine people were also arrested for violating the order placing the province under a community quarantine.

“The coming days will be critical. The orders of the National and Local Government are meant to protect everyone,” Cavite said.