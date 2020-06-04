Cavite gov’t to implement modified quarantine pass system starting June 7

(Eagle News)–The Cavite government will implement a modified quarantine pass system starting June 7.

Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla said this means that starting 5 a.m., while quarantine passes are still required for those who wish to go out, these are already transferable within the household as long as the person is allowed to go out according to Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Magdala na lang ng ID na patunay na magkasama sa isang bahay,” Remulla said.

According to Remulla, the travel pass is no longer needed to travel within the province.

Those who will travel to Metro Manila, he said, will need to bring an employment ID or proof of medical or dental appointment.

“Lalo na kung padaan ng Las Pinas at medyo mahigpit ang kalakaran duon,” he said.

Travel to another province, however, requires a travel pass.

If the purpose is to go to work, an employment ID suffices.

“Ang inter-province returning resident ay tatanggapin naman sa Cavite, pakita lang ng valid ID of Cavite residence. Ang age limit (18-20 years old) sa travel travel pass ay lifted na pag MGCQ na tayo,” he said.

He said the curfew in the province from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. remains in place.

“TANDAAAN NA ANG ‘Q’ AY QUARANTINE. May Covid pa rin at laganap pa rin KAHIT SAAN. Laging mag ingat. Laging mag hugas ng kamay. Laging mag face mask. Lahat ng tao ay Covid Suspect,” he said.

“PS. Wala pa rin chismis pass. Bawal pa rin ang stambay at palaboylaboy sa lansangan,” he added.