Catanduanes under Signal No. 1 as “Quinta” slightly accelerates

(Eagle News)–Signal No. 1 is in effect over Catanduanes as Tropical Depression “Quinta” slightly accelerated and moved west northwest over the Philippine Sea.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said so far, “Quinta” was located 660 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar or 730 km east of Juban, Sorsogon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph.

It is moving at 30 kph.

PAGASA said “Quinta” will turn westward tomorrow morning through Monday, and will make landfall over Bicol Region between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

It will then track west over the Southern Luzon area on Monday.

According to the weather bureau, “Quinta” will steadily intensify into a tropical storm category within 12 hours and may reach the severe tropical storm category prior to landfall.

After crossing the Philippine archipelago, the tropical cyclone may continue intensifying over the West Philippine Sea.

Today, the troughs of both Tropical Depression “Quinta” and Severe Tropical Storm “Saudel” located outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over MIMAROPA, Bicol Region, Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Bangsamoro, Northern Mindanao, and Caraga.

PAGASA said a stationary front currently extending over Extreme Northern Luzon associated with the northeasterly surge will bring moderate to heavy rains over Cagayan Valley and the northern portions of Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

Strong to near gale-force winds will be experienced over areas under signal no. 1 within 36 hours.

Strong to gale-force winds associated with a northeasterly surge will be experienced over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern coastal areas of Ilocos Norte and mainland Cagayan.

PAGASA said a gale warning is in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the western seaboards of Central Luzon, Batangas, Occidental Mindoro, and northern Palawan including Calamian and Kalayaan Islands due to rough to very rough seas.

Sea travel is risky over these areas, especially for small seacraft.

Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the western seaboard of southern Palawan and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon.

Mariners of small seacraft were advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea.