Caraga, other parts of PHL to have cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers due to ITCZ

(Eagle News)–Caraga and other parts of the country will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said MIMAROPA, Visayas and Northern Mindanao will also have those conditions as the Intertropical Convergence Zone affects Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Flash floods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

PAGASA said Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers on the other hand.

The weather bureau said this was due to localized thunderstorms.

Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.