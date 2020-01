(Eagle News) — Several flights on Tuesday, Jan. 28, were cancelled due to bad weather.

Below is a list according to the Manila International Airport Authority:

Cebgo

DG 6041 Manila to Busuanga

DG 6042 Busuanga to Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country as the northeast monsoon affects extreme Northern Luzon.