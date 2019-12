Cancelled flights on Tuesday, Dec. 24

(Eagle News)-Several flights on Tuesday, Dec. 24, were cancelled due to bad weather.

Below is a list:

Cebu Pacific:

5J 659 Manila-Tacloban, Estimated Time of Departure (ETD) 11:45 am

5J 660 Tacloban-Manila, ETD 2:00 pm

5J 653 Manila-Tacloban, ETD 4:05 pm

5J 654 Tacloban- Manila, ETD 6:15 pm

5J 657 Manila-Tacloban, ETD 6:15 pm

5J 658 Tacloban-Manila, ETD 8:25 pm

DG 6577 Cebu-Tacloban, ETD 4:10 pm

DG 6578 Tacloban-Cebu, ETD 5:30 pm

Philippine Airlines

PR 2987 Manila – Tacloban

PR 2988 Tacloban – Manila

PR 2671 Clark – Calbayog

PR 2672 Calbayog – Clark

PR 2234 Cebu – Tacloban

PR 2235 Tacloban – Cebu

PR 2238 Cebu – Tacloban

PR 2239 Tacloban – Cebu

PR 2927 Cebu – Legazpi

PR 2928 Legazpi – Cebu

PR 2382 Cebu – Siargao

PR 2383 Siargao – Cebu

Signal No. 2 has been hoisted over Eastern Samar, while several areas were placed under Signal No. 1 as “Ursula” slightly intensified.