Cancelled flights on Tuesday, Dec. 24

(Eagle News)–Several flights on Tuesday, Dec. 24, were cancelled due to bad weather.

Below is a list, according to the Manila International Airport Authority:

Air Asia

Z2 327 Manila to Tacloban

Z2 328 Tacloban to Manila

Z2 329 Manila to Tacloban

Z2 330 Tacloban to Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Severe Tropical Storm “Ursula” continues to intensify as it approaches Eastern Samar.

It said it is expected to make landfall today, possibly as a typhoon.

Several areas are under Signal No. 2 and 1.