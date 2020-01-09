Cancelled flights on Thursday, Jan. 9

(Eagle News)-Several flights on Thursday, Jan. 9, were cancelled due to bad weather.

Below is a list, according to the Manila International Airport Authority:

Cebu Pacific

5J 196 Manila-Cauayan

5 J 197 Cauayan-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said Eastern Visayas will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms due to the easterlies affecting the eastern section of Visayas and Mindanao.

PAGASA added the rest of Visayas, Palawan and Occidental Mindoro will experience partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers due to localized thunderstorms.