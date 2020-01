(Eagle News)–Several flights on Thursday, Jan. 16, were cancelled due to bad weather.

Below is a list, according to the Manila International Airport Authority:

(DG) Cebgo

DG 6177 Manila to Masbate

DG 6178 Masbate to Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services said the tail-end of a cold front and the northeast monsoon, among others, will bring rains in parts of the country today.