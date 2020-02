(Eagle News)–Several flights on Thursday, Feb. 6, were cancelled due to bad weather.

Below is a list:

(DG) – Cebgo

DG 6177 – Manila to Masbate

DG 6178 – Masbate to Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said it was monitoring a low pressure area off Davao.

The northeast monsoon is also affecting Luzon, PAGASA said.