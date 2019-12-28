Cancelled flights on Saturday, Dec. 28

(Eagle News)-Several flights on Saturday, Dec. 28, were cancelled due to bad weather.

Below is a list:

(5J) Cebu Pacific

5J 196 Manila-Cauayan

5J 197 Cauayan-Manila

(M8) Skyjet

M8 816 Manila-Basco

M8 817 Basco-Manila

(DG) Cebgo

DG 6009 Manila-Basco

DG 6010 Basco-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said “Ursula” has weakened into a tropical storm, and is no longer directly affecting the country.

The tail-end of a cold front, however, will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Aurora this morning.