Cancelled flights on Saturday, Dec. 28

(Eagle News)-Several flights on Saturday, Dec. 28, were cancelled due to bad weather.
Below is a list:
(5J) Cebu Pacific
5J 196 Manila-Cauayan
5J 197 Cauayan-Manila
(M8) Skyjet
M8 816 Manila-Basco
M8 817 Basco-Manila
(DG) Cebgo
DG 6009 Manila-Basco
DG 6010 Basco-Manila
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said “Ursula” has weakened into a tropical storm, and is no longer directly affecting the country.
The tail-end of a cold front, however, will bring scattered light to moderate rains and isolated thunderstorms over Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley and Aurora this morning.