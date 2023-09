(Eagle News)–Several flights on Friday, Sept. 22, were cancelled due to unfavorable weather conditions.

The Manila International Airport Authority said the following are canceled as of 8:20 a.m.:

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 321/322 Manila-Daraga-Manila

This list shall be updated as information becomes available.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said the Intertropical Convergence Zone is affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.