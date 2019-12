(Eagle News) — Several flights on Friday, Dec. 27, were cancelled due to bad weather.

Below is a list:

Air Asia

Z2 036 Kalibo-Incheon

Z2 037 Incheon-Kalibo

Z2 028 Kalibo-Shanghai Pudong

Z2 029 Shanghai Pudong-Kalibo

Z2 038 Kalibo-Incheon

Z2 039 Incheon-Kalibo

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said “Ursula” has weakened and is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday, Dec. 28.