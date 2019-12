(Eagle News)-Several flights on Friday, Dec. 20, were cancelled due to bad weather.

Below is a list:

(5J) Cebu Pacific

5J 196 Manila-Cauayan

5J 197 Cauayan-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said cloudy skies and rains are expected in parts of the country as the trough of a low pressure area off Surigao del Sur affects the northeastern section of Mindanao.