Canceled flights on Thursday, July 13

(Eagle News) — Several flights on Thursday, July 13, were cancelled due to the bad weather.
According to the Manila International Airport Authority, these are the following:
AirSWIFT (T6)
T6126/127 Manila-El Nido-Manila
T6 142/143 Manila-El Nido-Manila
T6 146/147 Manila-El Nido-Manila
T6 543 Busuanga-Manila
T6 114 Manila-El Nido
T6 122 Manila-El Nido
T6 149 El Nido-Manila
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said it was monitoring a low pressure area east of Infanta, Quezon.
It said the southwest monsoon was also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.