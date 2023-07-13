Canceled flights on Thursday, July 13

(Eagle News) — Several flights on Thursday, July 13, were cancelled due to the bad weather.

According to the Manila International Airport Authority, these are the following:

AirSWIFT (T6)

T6126/127 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 142/143 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 146/147 Manila-El Nido-Manila

T6 543 Busuanga-Manila

T6 114 Manila-El Nido

T6 122 Manila-El Nido

T6 149 El Nido-Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said it was monitoring a low pressure area east of Infanta, Quezon.

It said the southwest monsoon was also affecting Southern Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.