Canceled flights on Monday, Oct. 31

(Eagle News) — Several flights on Monday, Oct. 31, were canceled following the onslaught of “Paeng.”

The Manila International Airport Authority said the following flights have been canceled:

Cebu Pacific

5J 473/474 Manila – Bacolod – Manila

5J 451/452 Manila – Iloilo – Manila

5J 893/894 Manila – Caticlan (Boracay) – Manila

5J 627/628 Manila – Dumaguete – Manila

5J 567/568 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 963/964 Manila – Davao – Manila

5J 383/384 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila

5J 571/572 Manila – Cebu – Manila

5J 637/638 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila

5J 617/618 Manila – Tagbilaran – Manila

5J 655/656 Manila – Tacloban – Manila

AirAsia

Z2 0430 Manila – Puerto Princesa

Z2 0431 Puerto Princesa – Manila

Z2 0715 Manila – Kalibo

Z2 716 Kalibo – Manila

Z2 0613 Manila – Davao

Z2 0614 Davao – Manila

Z2 0327 Manila – Tacloban

Z2 0328 Tacloban – Manila

Z2 0777 Manila – Cebu

Z2 0778 Cebu – Manila

Z2 0313 Manila – Iloilo

Z2 0314 Iloilo – Manila

Z2 0605 Manila – Bacolod

Z2 0606 Bacolod – Manila

Z2 0354 Manila – Tagbilaran

Z2 0355 Tagbilaran – Manila

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said “Paeng” was so far located 320 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales.

It is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 105 km/h.

It is moving west northwestward at 10 km/h.

PAGASA said the tropical depression near Palau entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of Monday, Oct. 31.

The tropical depression with local name “Queenie” is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 km/h.

It is moving west southwest at 15 km/h.