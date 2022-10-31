Canceled flights on Monday, Oct. 31

(Eagle News) — Several flights on Monday, Oct. 31, were canceled following the onslaught of “Paeng.”
The Manila International Airport Authority said the following flights have been canceled:
Cebu Pacific
- 5J 473/474 Manila – Bacolod – Manila
- 5J 451/452 Manila – Iloilo – Manila
- 5J 893/894 Manila – Caticlan (Boracay) – Manila
- 5J 627/628 Manila – Dumaguete – Manila
- 5J 567/568 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 963/964 Manila – Davao – Manila
- 5J 383/384 Manila – Cagayan de Oro – Manila
- 5J 571/572 Manila – Cebu – Manila
- 5J 637/638 Manila – Puerto Princesa – Manila
- 5J 617/618 Manila – Tagbilaran – Manila
- 5J 655/656 Manila – Tacloban – Manila
AirAsia
- Z2 0430 Manila – Puerto Princesa
- Z2 0431 Puerto Princesa – Manila
- Z2 0715 Manila – Kalibo
- Z2 716 Kalibo – Manila
- Z2 0613 Manila – Davao
- Z2 0614 Davao – Manila
- Z2 0327 Manila – Tacloban
- Z2 0328 Tacloban – Manila
- Z2 0777 Manila – Cebu
- Z2 0778 Cebu – Manila
- Z2 0313 Manila – Iloilo
- Z2 0314 Iloilo – Manila
- Z2 0605 Manila – Bacolod
- Z2 0606 Bacolod – Manila
- Z2 0354 Manila – Tagbilaran
- Z2 0355 Tagbilaran – Manila
The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration has said “Paeng” was so far located 320 km west northwest of Iba, Zambales.
It is packing maximum sustained winds of 85 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 105 km/h.
It is moving west northwestward at 10 km/h.
PAGASA said the tropical depression near Palau entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility as of Monday, Oct. 31.
The tropical depression with local name “Queenie” is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 45 km/h near the center and a gustiness of up to 55 km/h.