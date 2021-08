Caloocan mayor tests positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan has tested positive for COVID-19.

Malapitan made the announcement in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

According to Malapitan, he was so far “in good condition” and was currently “recovering.”

He urged all his close contacts to self-quarantine and undergo swab testing.

The Caloocan government, he said, will continue its operations.

“Umasa po kayo na ang inyong lingkod ay patuloy na nakaantabay sa mga nagaganap at pangyayari sa ating lungsod habang patuloy ang aking komunikasyon sa mga iba’t ibang sangay ng ating pamahalaan,” he said.