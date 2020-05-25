Caloocan gov’t extends total lockdown of Barangay 12 to May 30

(Eagle News)–The lockdown of Barangay 12 in Caloocan City has been extended to May 30.

In a Facebook post, Caloocan Mayor Oscar Malapitan said the extension was due to the continued rise in the number of COVID-19 cases there.

Based on latest data, the barangay has 49 cases, which means it has the most cases in the city so far.

The lockdown, which was imposed on May 17, was supposed to be lifted on May 30.

According to Malapitan, during the lockdown, a strict stay-at-home policy shall be implemented.

He said based on existing data, law enforcers caught 63 quarantine violators.

While the barangay is on lockdown, a mass testing and tracing of contacts of COVID-19 cases will be prioritized, he said.

He said residents will be given relief goods, and a “Jeepalengke” shall make the rounds.

“Ang lahat ng ginagawa natin ay para sa proteksyon at kalusugan ng ating mga mamamayan,” Malapitan said.