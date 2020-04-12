Caloocan barangay execs behind cemetery activity amid ECQ surrender

(Eagle News)–Some of the Caloocan barangay officials, including the chair, who were allegedly behind an illegal cockfighting activity in a cemetery amid the enhanced community quarantine, have surrendered.

The Caloocan government said Barangay 129 chair Brix John Rolly Reyes surrendered to Mayor Oscar Malapitan a day after he urged them to give up for allegedly holding the illegal activity in the Manila North Cemetery.

Malapitan transferred custody of the officials to the local police which would in turn coordinate with the Manila Police Department.

According to Malapitan, Caloocan will file administrative charges against Reyes and his men if warranted.

If this was the case, he said they would face a preventive suspension as well.

Malapitan said, however, that the side of the barangay officials will be heard.

“Hindi palalagpasin ng inyong lokal na pamahalaan ang sinuman sa mga opisyal na napatunayang lumabag sa batas lalong lalo na kung siya ay may sinumpaang tungkuling maging tapat sa taong bayan lalong lalo na sa oras ng kagipitan o sakuna,” Malapitan said.