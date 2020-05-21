“Calibrated lockdown” in some areas in Baclaran, Parañaque starts today, May 21

(Eagle News)–Some areas in Parañaque have been placed under a “calibrated lockdown” amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Parañaque Mayor Edwin Olivarez said the following areas from Barangay Baclaran are under the lockdown, which starts today, Thursday, May 21:

Bagong Sikat

Bagong Lipunan

Bagong Pag-asa

Bagong Ilog

E. Rodriguez

Bagong Buhay

Bagong Silang

Dimasalang Extension

Mabuhay

12 De Junio

He said the lockdown will last at midnight of Saturday, May 23.

Under the lockdown, all quarantine passes of these residents are suspended and only medical and public service frontliners will be allowed to go outside.

Food and water shall be provided by the local government.

The areas shall be subject to “total disinfection” and “flushing” on Friday, May 22.

“Amin pong hinihingi ang inyong buong suporta para sa agarang solusyon at inaaasahan namin ang inyong kooperasyon upang sama sama masugpo ang pandemyang ito,” he said.