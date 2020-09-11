Calabarzon, Bicol region, Mimaropa to have cloudy skies, scattered rainshowers due to LPA

Partly cloudy skies, isolated rainshowers expected in M. Manila, rest of country

(Eagle News)–Calabarzon, Mimaropa and Bicol Region will have cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms today.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration said these conditions were due to the low pressure area estimated 45 kilometers north of Romblon, Romblon as of 3 a.m.

Flashfloods or landslides during severe thunderstorms are possible.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country, PAGASA said, will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers, this time due to localized thunderstorms.

PAGASA is also monitoring a tropical depression 2,035 northeast of extreme Northern Luzon.

So far, the weather bureau said it is packing maximum sustained winds of 45 kph near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It is moving north northwestward at 30 kph.

Northern and Central Luzon, PAGASA said, will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate coastal waters.

Visayas and the rest of Luzon, and Mindanao will have light to winds and slight coastal waters, PAGASA said.