CAAP to create master plan for advancement of PHL aviation sector

(Eagle News)–The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines revealed plans to develop a master plan for the advancement of the Philippine aviation sector.

According to the CAAP, for the initiative, it would conduct a review of the current state of civil aviation in the country, including its infrastructure, regulatory framework, operations, and national and regional policy.

The CAAP said a benchmarking analysis will then be conducted in a bid to see how the Philippines fares compared with other Association of Southeast Asian Nations and European countries.

To ensure the successful development of the plan, CAAP said the Philippines will receive assistance from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

The master plan will “ensure safe, efficient and sustainable air transport in the Philippines aligned with international standards,” and foster “inclusivity, economic growth and comprehensive development” at the same time, the CAAP added.